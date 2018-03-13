FAMILY & PARENTING

Community helps family found living in squalid makeshift shelter buy home

EMBED </>More Videos

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services. (KABC)

By
JOSHUA TREE, Calif. --
The community is helping a Joshua Tree family reunite in a new home after they were found living in squalor in a makeshift shelter.

Last month, Mona Kirk and Daniel Panico were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, and their three children were placed with Child Protective Services.

Friends say the children were happy and the family was just homeless.

Jackie and Tyler Klear, who had their eye on a two-bedroom home, decided to buy it for the family instead.

"At this point with this happening, we decided that we are going to forgo it and let Mona and Daniel have it," said Jackie Klear.

Klear launched a GoFundMe account to help them and said people from all over the world have responded.

In nine days, the fundraiser has reached over $53,000; more than half its goal of $100,000 and enough to buy the home and make repairs.

EMBED More News Videos

The Joshua Tree couple accused of raising their three children in squalor have been released from custody.


"Its been crazy, there is so much love and support," said Marsha Custodio, another friend of the couple. "Everybody is sharing it, everybody is supporting it.

Since the couple's arrest they have been separated from their children. On Tuesday, they will be in court for a custody hearing.

"This home is going to allow them to be together as a family, and that is the ultimate goal -- to get them all back together," said Custodio.

Organizers said they hope to have the family moved in by this weekend.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyhomelessfamilychild protective serviceschildrenpovertyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Dad recreates Disneyland fireworks in daughter's bedroom
Nurse adopts severely abused twins
Study reveals babies who look more like their dad are healthier
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Gov. Rauner vetoes bill to license gun dealers
President Trump replacing Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo as secretary of state
Family reunited with stolen dog after stranger sends message
Person shot by police in Bridgeport
Former Cub Jake Arrieta writes thank you letter to Chicago after signing with Phillies
Reports: Toys 'R' Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
Show More
Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her wedding
Eagles TE Trey Burton signing with Bears
Feds: A Chicago hub in latest Sinaloa Cartel drug plot
Icy conditions lead to crashes, spinouts on I-65 in NW Indiana
Hammond police release surveillance images of suspects in 4 thefts
More News
Top Video
Gov. Rauner vetoes bill to license gun dealers
Former Vernon Hills coach accused of sexually assaulting students appears in court
Loyola Ramblers heading to first NCAA Tournament game in more than 30 years
Asian Pop-Up Cinema festival runs through May 16
More Video