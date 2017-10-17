FAMILY & PARENTING

Company warned pregnant workers would be fired, EEOC says

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. --
A Merced County orchid grower will pay $110,000 and provide other relief to settle a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced Monday.

According to the EEOC's lawsuit, Dash Dream Plant, Inc. held staff meetings in which female employees were instructed not to get pregnant and that if a female employee became pregnant, she should consider herself fired. The lawsuit also alleged that female employees were not reinstated or rehired when they attempted to return to work after childbirth.

The EEOC says as part of the consent decree settling the suit, Dash Dream will pay $110,000 to at least two former employees who the EEOC alleges were subjected to the discriminatory treatment.

Such alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as amended by the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978, and Title I of the Civil Rights Act of 1991.

The EEOC filed its lawsuit on September 20, 2016 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California (EEOC v. Dash Dream Plant, Inc., Case No. 1:16-cv-01395-DAD-EPG) after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familypregnancywomenu.s. & worlddiscriminationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Bill Murray helps couple at Cubs game announce pregnancy
Homeless man reunited with mother after 10 years
School mascot helps surprise military family
Video: 11-year-old girl learns her adoption is final
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325 lbs cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe, cops say
Court photos show 8-year-old boy's battered body
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Woman accused of slapping boyfriend with bacon
CTU President Karen Lewis recovering from stroke
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Show More
Parents of 5 killed in motorcycle crash
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
Ex-hostage held 5 years explains why he had kids in captivity
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
Aurora man charged with soliciting child pornography
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos