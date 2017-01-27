Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart

A Long Island couple married for 70 years died just hours apart at their assisted living residence."My father was a very kind man," said Tom Bauer, the couple's son. "The first thing people would say when I would talk to him was 'he's really a kind man' and the second thing was 'he takes really good care of your mom.'"William Bauer took care of her to the end.He and his 92-year-old wife Ruth went to bed Monday night, but Ruth never woke up.The couple, and longtime New Hyde Park residents, had been married 70 years."We ran over there and held my father's hand. You could just tell he wasn't going to last long so we took shifts sitting there holding his hand," Tom said.About 11 hours later William died. He was 97."He hung right on to the end. I think he knew if he passed away first, she wouldn't do as well without him." Tom said. "He did know that she did pass away. He almost felt that it's ok to go now."Tom, one of the couple's three children, explained that in recent years Ruth had become even more dependent on her husband.Her eyesight had deteriorated significantly."It's very comforting to us to know that they were together, they lived together, they died together," Tom said.The New York City natives and longtime New Hyde Park residents met in the early 1940s at a bank where they both worked.They married in 1946 after William Bauder returned from serving with the Navy in the Pacific during World War II.The couple's funeral will be held Friday at their home parish Notre Dame Roman Catholic Church in New Hyde Park.They will be buried at Long Island National Cemetery. Their survivors include their three children and five grandchildren.(Some information from the Associated Press)