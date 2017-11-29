FAMILY & PARENTING

Couple naming first-born after Olive Garden

Couple names baby after Olive Garden. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on November 29, 2017. (WPVI)

An Arkansas couple, whose last name is Garton, has chosen the name Olivia for their first-born daughter.

That's Olivia Garton.

Justin and Jordan Garton admit they are quite fond of the Olive Garden restaurant chain and had wanted an Italian name.

The Gartons say they actually spent seven straight weeks eating nothing but Olive Garden.

The chain has reached out to the couple, promising to give Olivia an early birthday present. She's due December 7th.

