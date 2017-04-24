MOTHERS DAY

Exclusive Mother's Day gift deals from Couponology

Couponology's Liz Mare came to Windy City LIVE with what you can find with our exclusive promo codes. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
We've got Mother's Day gift deals just for you. Couponology's Liz Mare came to Windy City LIVE with what you can find with our exclusive promo codes for Harry & David, Shoe Carnival, Gifts For You Now and Vitacost.

To take advantage of *all* of these deals head to couponology.com right now. Click on these exclusive offers at the top of the Couponology website.

Harry & David - 20% off site wide through 5/7 - Promo Code: WINDYCITY20

Shoe Carnival - 20% off site wide through 5/7 - Promo Code: WCL20

Gifts For You Now - 30% off site wide through 4/30 - Promo Code: WCL30

Vitacost - 10% off site wide through 4/27 - Promo Code: CHICAGO10
