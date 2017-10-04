FAMILY & PARENTING

'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2017.

ILLINOIS --
A photo posted online meant to shame a mom at an airport went viral.

In the photo you see Molly Lensing looking at her cell phone, while her infant rests on a blanket on the airport floor.

The caption from the judgmental person who snapped and posted the pic reads: "Albert Einstein said, 'I fear the day that technology will take on our humanity ... the world will be populated by a generation of idiots."

Well, a year later, the Illinois mom of three says the image continues to haunt her.

She says, first off, it was taken without her permission. Then she goes on to tell the story behind it.

She says they had spent more than 20 hours sitting in airports trying to get home, with a 2-month-old in tow.

At the very moment the photo was taken, she says the baby is stretching and she is communicating with all of the family members wondering where they were.

She says this violated her privacy, and feared it would jeopardize her job as a pediatric nurse, which thankfully it didn't.

She encourages people not to create a viral moment out of someone's imperfections.

Her advice after dealing with the ordeal? Lean into those who know the real you.

