FAMILY & PARENTING

Families upset after gravesite items removed at Elmhurst Cemetery

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">(Photo Credit: Becky Mast)</span></div>
By
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Flowers and mementos left at gravesites at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet were removed, sparking outrage by family members who feel that their loved one's graves were disrespected.

"What they've done is desecrate these graves. These were mementos left by people over the years," said Michele Allcut, whose brother drowned in 1955 when he was 5 years old.

Allcut's brother loved baseball and now, a broken figurine of a baseball player is the only gravesite item that she has recovered. More than a dozen of Allcut's family members are buried at Elmhurst.

The gravesite items - including crosses, angel statues and picture frames -- were removed by cemetery workers earlier this month. Crews left them all together in a grassy area near a dumpster, where families could reclaim the items.

"It was just so disrespectful," said Becky Mast, whose son is buried at Elmhurst and posted a video of the pile of momentos on Facebook. "I knew how I felt so I wanted to get the word out there so others had the chance to retrieve their things."

Elmhurst is more than a century old and considered one of the nicest in the area.

New owners recently took it over and said they posted signs in June advising of the rules about momentos placed at gravesites. They claim it creates a safety issue in the winter when snow is on the ground.

Cemetery owners gave families a three-week, clean-up period last month. Then, crews cleared the items and laid them out for families to reclaim.

Many family members, including Allcut, said they never got notice.

In a statement, the cemetery apologized to the families for the distress. They also said that Chicago area cemeteries have similar rules regarding gravesites.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familycemeteryJoliet
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Barbie to wear hijab for first time ever
Forever Flowers blossom beyond Lemont
Four-year-old BFFs insist they are twins
Home makeover for army veteran and mother
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Surge of carjackings include 2 thefts in broad daylight on North Side
Prosecutors: Man tortured girlfriend's son because he thought child was gay
Teen killed in hit-and-run was on phone with her mom
Another 12 students charged in Penn State hazing death
Donald Trump Jr. communicated with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign, sources say
Bag of stolen packages found in Evanston
Man fatally shot in Uptown, police say
Chicago vexed by spike in carjackings
Show More
5th Wheaton College football player pleads not guilty in hazing case
Chicago hotel offering rooms for $11.14 a night
Chicago's Marist HS wins girls volleyball state championship
Man charged with fatal Bolingbrook hit-and-run crash in custody
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
Chicago hotel offering rooms for $11.14 a night
Chicago Weather: Cars spin out, crash during 1st snowfall of season
Thieves smash displays, steal watches at Mag Mile store for 2nd time
Police: Man wearing Santa hat stole packages in Countryside
More Photos