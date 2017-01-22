FAMILY & PARENTING

Family-friendly fun at the Morton Arboretum
The winter season is bringing all sorts of fun things to do at the Morton Arboretum. (WLS)

LISLE, Ill. --
The winter season is bringing all sorts of fun things to do at the Morton Arboretum. Now through February 19, it's all aboard the Enchanted Railroad! The model railroad is perfect for even the smallest member of your family. Then on January 28-29, 2017, the Husky Heroes return to the Morton Arboretum for a weekend of sled dog demonstrations. Children can visit the dogs and sled teams and even have their pictures taken with the rigs. Jenelle Hardtke with the Morton Arboretum joined ABC 7 live from Lisle to preview all of the upcoming fun.

Event: Enchanted Railroad
Date: Now through Sunday, Feb. 19
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends
Address: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle
Admission: Free with Arboretum admission. Visit us online at mortonarb.org to learn more
Is this open to the public? Yes

Event: Husky Heroes
Date: Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29
Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle
Admission: Free with Arboretum admission. Visit us online at mortonarb.org to learn more
Is this open to the public? Yes

Event: Dog Admission Day
Date: Saturday, Feb. 4
Hours: 7 a.m. to sunset
Address: The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle
Admission: Free with Arboretum admission. Visit us online at mortonarb.org to learn more.
Is this open to the public? Yes

Also of note: The Children's Garden is open all winter long, weather permitting, and we have many programs and activities for families and kids.
The Morton Arboretum has a wide range of classes for adults, all year round. Visitors can take classes to discover the natural world around them, from classes about trees and gardening to nature photography and botanical art.
On May 19, we will welcome the exhibit Origami in the Garden, which will be on display through October 22.

Links: mortonarb.org t
