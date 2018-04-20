FAMILY & PARENTING

Family welcomes 14th son: 'I can't imagine not doing this'

EMBED </>More Videos

For most, the idea of having 14 children - especially when they're all boys - may seem a bit overwhelming. But for one Michigan family, it has become their destiny. (Credit: Schwandts family)

ROCKFORD, Mich. --
For most, the idea of having 14 children - especially when they're all boys - may seem a bit overwhelming. But for one Michigan family, it has become their destiny.

On Wednesday, Jay and Kateri Schwandt welcomed their 14th son into the world - yes, 14th - and dad said he couldn't be more proud.

The couple decided not to find out the gender of the baby until it was born.

The 13 other boys, the eldest of which is 25, told Good Morning America that they were pretty split on whether they wanted another brother or a sister.

"We really savored this one," Jay said, noting that the high school sweethearts are realistically at the end of their baby-making days. "Every little kick, every moment felt special."

As for a name, baby Schwandt doesn't have one - yet.

"We've narrowed it down to just a couple."

So, does the couple miss having girls around?

Not really, five of their boys have girlfriends, and the couple said it's like they are part of the family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilychildrenpregnancybuzzworthyMichigan
FAMILY & PARENTING
'Make Your Kid a Money Genius': Teaching children about spending, saving
CA firefighter mourns wife's unexpected death after delivering twins
Daily Herald: Losing a spouse
Video of girl's terrified reaction to Easter bunny goes viral
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman killed in Lakeview hit-and-run crash ID'd
Boy, 2, fatally struck by minivan in West Englewood ID'd
1 injured in Florida high school shooting; suspect in custody, officials say
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
Man hides in back seat, threatens to kill Texas woman
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
CA police search for stolen trailer with 8,000 Disneyland tickets inside
Woman sexually assaulted at Lakeview apartment
Show More
Tractors worth $50,000 stolen from Scottie Pippen's farm
Students across Chicago area to take part in walkout on Columbine anniversary
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Woman sexually abused, robbed on NW Side Brown Line platform
More News