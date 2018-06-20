FAMILY & PARENTING

Father-son recreate law enforcement Father's Day photo after 20 years

EMBED </>More Videos

In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars." (Auburn WA Police Department)

A father-son duo recreated a photo from 20 years ago to share a special Father's Day moment.

Auburn (WA) Police Department shared two photos of Officer Andy Gould and his son Michael. In both photos, Michael is sitting on the lap of his dad in a squad car.


In 1998, Michael wrote a Father's Day card that said, "When I get bigger I'm going to be my Dad's partner and catch bad guys and burglars."

Two decades later, Michael squeezed his 6'7" frame onto his dad's lap to recreate their photo, this time after following his footsteps into law enforcement. Michael currently serves as a King County sheriff's deputy.

"Recreating the photo 20 years later was a wonderful tribute to father and son," the department said on Facebook. "Hope all you fathers out there had as wonderful a day as our own Officer Gould!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypolice officerFather's Daychildrenparenting
FAMILY & PARENTING
Baby offered free travel after 'unexpected' birth on Paris train
Where to Swim: Chicago Public Pools
Navy Pier Pride: Celebrating the LGBTQ community
Nurse helps terminally ill man meet newborn great-granddaughter
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Trump says he'll be 'signing something' on detained children
Teen to be sentenced in 2014 Facebook feud slaying
$20K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Lawmakers hold hearing about CPS sex abuse allegations
Man charged with murder in Brighton Park hammer attack
Photos of Fernwood armed sexual assault, robbery suspect released
12-year-old boy dies after flooding causes basement to collapse: Sheriff
Mom, girlfriend charged in death of 4-year-old boy found dead on beach
Show More
Ex-Trump aide mocks immigrant girl with Down syndrome
Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral
Family of teen shot, covered with sheet in Univ. Village to speak
Parents sue school, say daughter committed suicide because of bullying
Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker
More News