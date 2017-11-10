  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FAMILY & PARENTING

Four-year-olds believe they are twins because 'have the same birthday and the same soul'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland, both 4, have birthdays two days apart, and they happen to have different skin colors, but if you ask them, they're twins. (Courtesy Ashley Riggs Sarnicola/Valencia Copeland)

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland, both 4, have birthdays two days apart, and they happen to have different skin colors, but if you ask them, they're twins.

At a birthday party recently, another kid tried to tell the Miami best friends that they couldn't not possibly be twins.

"You don't know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul," Jia replied, according to her mom, Ashley Riggs Sarnicola.



Sarnicola was proud of her daughter's response, she told ABC News. She said Jia truly is convinced they are twins.

"I think that's one of the nice things about growing up in a multicultural, melting pot city," Sarnicola,. "They don't see color. We've never talked to them about it, period."

The little girls go to the same school, dress the same and are inseparable, their parents said. They even have a board on the wall at school celebrating their two-year friendship, Zuri's mom, Valencia Copeland, said.

"It is unbelievable. They connected very well immediately," Copeland told ABC News. "It was amazing how they've gelled together."

As to their twin-ship, Jia's mom, Ashley Riggs Sarnicola, said she believes they are so close because of their similarities.

"They're both little Geminis," she said. "They have very strong personalities and are both super outgoing, well-spoken, intelligent, and not afraid to tell you what they want. They hit it off right away."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyfeel goodgood newschildren
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Home makeover for army veteran and mother
Want to sleep inside a Lego House? Here's your chance
Newborn left at NW Indiana fire station
Arlington Heights woman celebrates 110th birthday
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 1st snowfall of season; Friday temp ties record-low
Father speaks after allergic son dies; pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
'Star-Spangled Banner' is racist, must be replaced, California NAACP says
Woman sentenced in fiance's drowning death; admits to pulling plug from his kayak
South Loop construction zone left open; cars damaged
PHOTOS: Dogs rescued from 'house of horrors' ready for adoption
Show More
Family's hilarious obit honors life man actually lived
Man jumps from overpass after chase with kids in car, wanted in rape case, police say
Diner adding gratuities to kids' bills
Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty in child sex assault case
Man accused of pouring boiling water on caged dog
More News
Top Video
The New Migration
Dashcam video: Officer fatally shot man who pinned him with SUV on NW Side
Chicago Weather: 1st snowfall of season; Friday temp ties record-low
South Loop construction zone left open; cars damaged
More Video