Fun Chicago area pumpkin patch excursions

It's that time of year again to gather your pumpkins, pick some apples and get your fall family fun on. So where should you go for some great pumpkins and lots of down on the farm fall fun? We called in our family lifestyle expert and author of the book, What The Fun?! Donna Bozzo for her pumpkin patch picks.
Goebbert's Farm
Lots of pumpkins to choose from - all picked from their 200 acre farm. Visit the Animal Land, featuring 50 different types of animals - visit the giraffe barn, watch the pig races, the duck derby or take the kids on a pony or camel ride!
Kids ages 3 and up $12 (weekends); weekdays $10
Open every 9 -6; Halloween day until 3.
40 West Higgins Road in South Barrington
35 miles from Chicago
Country Line Orchard
If your family gets its fall on with apple pies, apple muffins, dried apple dolls, apple cider - how about these apples at County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana? County Line Orchard has all different kinds of apples-Granny Smith, Sun Crisp, Pink Lady. Just check their Facebook page to see what's there for the picking! While you are there pick some pumpkins, sunflowers, and check out their super cool Bee Yurts.
Open everyday 9-6
200 S. County Line Road Hobart IN
40 minutes from Chicago
http://www.countylineorchard.com
Siegel's Cottonwood Farm
Now Cubs fans love this place - and really who is not a Cubs fan these days? Voted number one pumpkin patch in the US by the Travel Channel -- Siegel Cottonwood Farm has a Cubs Fly The W corn maze this year- so fun to find your way through even though I always get lost, it's half the fun! After checking out the maze stick around for lots of down on the farm fun on this 4th generation real working farm --- they have zip lines, rides for the kids and of course lots of pumpkins for the picking!
Open everyday 10 - 6
17250 Weber Road
Lockport, Illinois
MUSEUM FUN
Back to school and back to fall always spells out museum fun and adventure to me especially as we look to take fun and learning indoors. So look for those free days at our world class museums for some indoor family fun!
The Field Museum
Upcoming free days for Illinois residents include: October 22, 23, 31 and November 12, 19
Adler Planetarium
Illinois Resident Discount Days offer free general admission for Illinois residents with ID on October 25-27, November 10 and November 15-17.
Chicago Children's Museum
Free Thursday evenings from 5 - 8 p.m.
The first Sunday of every month is free for children 15 and younger. Active and retired military personnel receive free admission every day.
Art Institute of Chicago
Free to Illinois residents 5 - 8 p.m. Thursdays.
Also free to children under 14 and Chicago residents ages 14 - 17 at all times.
