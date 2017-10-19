Fun Chicago area pumpkin patch excursions

It's that time of year again to gather your pumpkins, pick some apples and get your fall family fun on. So where should you go for some great pumpkins and lots of down on the farm fall fun? We called in our family lifestyle expert and author of the book, What The Fun?! Donna Bozzo for her pumpkin patch picks.Lots of pumpkins to choose from - all picked from their 200 acre farm. Visit the Animal Land, featuring 50 different types of animals - visit the giraffe barn, watch the pig races, the duck derby or take the kids on a pony or camel ride!Kids ages 3 and up $12 (weekends); weekdays $10Open every 9 -6; Halloween day until 3.40 West Higgins Road in South Barrington35 miles from ChicagoIf your family gets its fall on with apple pies, apple muffins, dried apple dolls, apple cider - how about these apples at County Line Orchard in Hobart, Indiana? County Line Orchard has all different kinds of apples-Granny Smith, Sun Crisp, Pink Lady. Just check their Facebook page to see what's there for the picking! While you are there pick some pumpkins, sunflowers, and check out their super cool Bee Yurts.Open everyday 9-6200 S. County Line Road Hobart IN40 minutes from ChicagoNow Cubs fans love this place - and really who is not a Cubs fan these days? Voted number one pumpkin patch in the US by the Travel Channel -- Siegel Cottonwood Farm has a Cubs Fly The W corn maze this year- so fun to find your way through even though I always get lost, it's half the fun! After checking out the maze stick around for lots of down on the farm fun on this 4th generation real working farm --- they have zip lines, rides for the kids and of course lots of pumpkins for the picking!Open everyday 10 - 617250 Weber RoadLockport, IllinoisBack to school and back to fall always spells out museum fun and adventure to me especially as we look to take fun and learning indoors. So look for those free days at our world class museums for some indoor family fun!Upcoming free days for Illinois residents include: October 22, 23, 31 and November 12, 19Illinois Resident Discount Days offer free general admission for Illinois residents with ID on October 25-27, November 10 and November 15-17.Free Thursday evenings from 5 - 8 p.m.The first Sunday of every month is free for children 15 and younger. Active and retired military personnel receive free admission every day.Free to Illinois residents 5 - 8 p.m. Thursdays.Also free to children under 14 and Chicago residents ages 14 - 17 at all times.