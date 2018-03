Fun, inexpensive toys for Easter baskets

If you're a parent or have little kids around, it's time to start thinking about those Easter baskets. The Toy Association is out with the best new toys this Spring and most of them are under ten bucks.Toy Trend Specialist Adrienne Appell stopped by ABC7 to talk about toys that are learning tools and a good substitution to sugary candy in an Easter basket.Age: 3+ yearsPrice: $3.99 eachAge: 5+Price: around $5Age: 6+Price: $24.99Age: 3+Price: $14.99Age: 3+Price: $9.99Age: Junior- 9-13 Official Size: 14+Price: $29.95 to $34.95For more information about these toys and age-appropriate play tips visit TheGeniusofPlay.org