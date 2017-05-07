FAMILY & PARENTING

Get up close at Touch a Truck Family Festival

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kids of all ages are invited to climb aboard some super-sized vehicles at the 12th Annual Touch a Truck Family Festival. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Kids of all ages are invited to climb aboard some super-sized vehicles at the 12th Annual Touch a Truck Family Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

The fun includes food, raffles, kiddie train rides, a DJ and more. Trucks of all sizes, and even a monster truck, are available to see from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 2300 Patriot Boulevard in Glenview. Tickets are $50 for a group of 6. The money raised supports the Kohl Children's Museum and its outreach programs. Museum president Sheridan Turner and Women's Board president Carrie Hughes joined ABC 7 live before the Touch a Truck festival opened.
12th Annual Touch A Truck Family Festival
Date: May 7, 2017
Hours: 11am - 2pm

Address: 2300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL
Admission: $50 the day of the event, good for up to 6 people
Related Topics:
familytruckschicago proudfun stuffcommunityChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Gifts for every mom this Mother's Day
Family with 5 children adopts 6 foster children siblings
Parents behind YouTube prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
Son shares memory of night Skokie couple of 69 years died 40 min. apart
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
18-year-old charged in shooting of 2 Chicago cops in Back of the Yards
2 injured after crash sends car into Bronzeville restaurant
2 dead, 14 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
88-year-old woman killed in Englewood fire
North Korea detains another American over alleged hostile acts
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Show More
Foster mother charged in toddler's death in Gary
Getting in Shape at the FitExpo Chicago
Daily Herald: Traffic investigators to use drones
Gifts for every mom this Mother's Day
Chicago Clock Company still ticking after 100 years
More News
Top Video
Getting in Shape at the FitExpo Chicago
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Daily Herald: Traffic investigators to use drones
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video