Get up close at Touch a Truck Family Festival

CHICAGO (WLS) --Kids of all ages are invited to climb aboard some super-sized vehicles at the 12th Annual Touch a Truck Family Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2017.
The fun includes food, raffles, kiddie train rides, a DJ and more. Trucks of all sizes, and even a monster truck, are available to see from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 2300 Patriot Boulevard in Glenview. Tickets are $50 for a group of 6. The money raised supports the Kohl Children's Museum and its outreach programs. Museum president Sheridan Turner and Women's Board president Carrie Hughes joined ABC 7 live before the Touch a Truck festival opened.
12th Annual Touch A Truck Family Festival
Date: May 7, 2017
Hours: 11am - 2pm
Address: 2300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL
Admission: $50 the day of the event, good for up to 6 people