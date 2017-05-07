Gifts for every mom this Mother's Day

CHICAGO (WLS) --Mother's Day is coming up on Sunday, May 14, 2017! So don't forget to get your mom something special. Caitlin Campbell and Danielle Sommerfeld from Once Upon a Dollhouse joined ABC 7 with some fun ideas every mom will love.
For the New Mom on the Go: TwelveLittle Baby Bags
Each stylish bag is made from high quality water resistant fabrics and genuine leather. The bags are lightweight with plenty of pockets to fit every baby essential and are available for $60 - $140 depending on the size and style. You can take 25% off right now at twelvelittle.com with code "MOM25".
Chewbeads Accessories
Baby-safe jewelry is becoming more and more popular. Not only are these necklaces attractive and stylish, they are completely safe for your baby or toddler to chew on when they are teething. Made from 100% silicone. No BPA, phthalates, lead, cadmium, heavy metals. Available at: chewbeads.com.
EcoTools Makeup Brushes
We love EcoTools makeup brushes because they are environmentally friendly, chic, high quality, and affordable too! These gift sets are the perfect accessory for the new mom on the go. EcoTools makeup brushes are 100% cruelty-free and vegan, they use recycled materials including renewable bamboo - one of the fastest growing plants on the planet. Available online or in store at Ulta Beauty.
For the Fashionable Mom: Charm Necklaces from Chamilia
The Swarovski Company, Chamilia recently announced its Petites Collection of charms and neck chains that are totally customizable and the perfect way to show Mom how much you care! The entire Chamilia line is made from sterling silver or 14 karat gold and features genuine Swarovski crystals and Swarovski Zirconia. There are 22 tiny charms in adorable shapes, 6 complimentary earrings, 26 initial charms and a selection of sterling chains to put it all together! Each charm ranges from $25-$30 and the sterling chain is $40 available at chamilia.com.
"Do Not Disturb" Wide Brim Beach Hat
This is the perfect fashion accessory for the fashionable mom that needs a moment to herself! T&J Designs is a local Chicago company with Instagram-worthy items at affordable prices. Shop this hat for under $40 plus free shipping at tandjdesigns.com.
Custom Leather Purse from Alcala Boutique
Alcala Boutique carries high-end rich leather bags that are hand tooled and finished with hand stitching. Each unique bag is statement piece and a conversation starter.
Shop custom purses, boots and hats at Alcala's Boutique on Chicago Avenue in West Town.
Nail Art from Jewels a Nail Box
Getting manicures with mom is one of our favorite memories! Treat your mom to a bespoke manicure she will never forget. The Dolls at Jewels a Nail Box create one-of-a-kind works of art on your fingertips. Make an appointment at: JewelsNotTools.com.
For the Domestic Goddess: Kenmore Elite Personal Blender
The Kenmore Elite Personal Blender is the perfect Mother's Day gift for moms looking to blend up a healthy smoothie, delicious milkshake or refreshing beverage any time of the year. The blender includes a large capacity cup to throw in all your favorite ingredients, blend and go - you won't even need to dirty a glass.Pair this gift with an experience and meal prep with your mom to promote a healthy lifestyle! This blender is available at Sears.com right now for under $100 (use code MAY10 for an extra 10% off).
Votivo Aromatic Candles
At the heart of every Votivo candle is a unique fragrance meticulously formulated and layered to reflect depth, richness, and complexity. We are swooning over the new summer fragrances - Gilded Magnolia and Pink Mimosa. These candles are under $30 and are available at one of our favorite local boutiques! Fabrik in Wicker Park is located at 1543 N. Milwaukee Ave.
OneHope Glitter Wine Bottles
OneHope's collection of outstanding, all-reserve varietals and sparkling wines are the perfect addition-especially when they come packaged in beautiful bottles bespeckled in a rainbow of sparkling glitter. Each bottle also translates into proceeds for OneHope's 200-plus charitable cause partners. Each silver or gold bottle provides 15 meals to a child in need. Every 2 pink glitter bottles fund a clinical trial for a woman with breast cancer. Pair this gift with an experience and sign up for American Cancer Society's Making Strides event this October! Glitter wine and champagne bottles are available for purchase at onehopewine.com
Sign up to join Caitlin and Danielle in this year's Making Strides against breast cancer walk here: http://main.acsevents.org/goto/OnceUponaDollhouse.
Teavana Lavender Crme Tea Blend & Floral Infuser Mug
This blend has warm hints of honey blended with hand-harvested rooibos from South Africa, creamy Tahitian vanilla, sweet Swiss caramel and subtle layers of lavender from Provence France. Pair with Teavana's new Red Floral Infuser Mug. This eye-catching pattern and all-in-one design ceramic tea infuser mug will be mom's best friend. The stainless steel infuser basket she can use to make this loose-leaf tea or pop it out to steep. The lid will keep her tea hot while it brews and she's enjoying the sun outside. No mess, no stress, just tea! Shop the tea and coffee mug on Teavana.com.