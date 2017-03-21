FAMILY & PARENTING

Girl sings her heart out to 'Frozen' song

If you only watch one more version of "Let It Go," this is the one to see! (WLS)

AMARILLO, Texas --
If you only watch one more version of "Let It Go," this is the one to see!

Zariah lip syncs her heart out in front of the mirror to the hit song from the Disney movie "Frozen." Her mother, Jennifer Jalomo, wrote that this is Zariah's favorite song.

"So I had to post this," she wrote. And we're sure glad Jennifer did!

The 1:47 video went viral when it was first shared in 2014.

"She is our super star," her father, Larry Jalomo, wrote. Zariah, who was 4 at the time, has Down syndrome.

The Jalomos live in Amarillo, Texas.

