FAMILY & PARENTING

Grandson discovers sweet video on late grandmother's phone

EMBED </>More News Videos

This grandma might have had trouble figuring out her phone camera, but she recorded an adorable video. (Jordan Wallace/YouTube via Storyful)

Smartphone technology can be difficult to figure out, and one grandson was able to find a sweet memory of his late grandmother while looking through her phone.

Jordan Wallace posted to Reddit a video of his grandmother adorably struggling to figure out how to use the camera on her phone.

In the video, Wallace's grandmother is unsure whether she is taking photos or recording a video. As she carries a sweet conversation with people around her, she begins to realize that she is recording video.

Wallace said on YouTube, "Thank you to everyone with their kind words and garden appreciation. My nan would be proud."
Related Topics:
familytechnologyfunny videobuzzworthyfeel good
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Here's a different way to tie your shoes
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
Pillow Talk: Passing on baby stuff
NC couple expecting twins after losing 2 sons in 2015 crash
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
AG Lisa Madigan files motion to stop paying state employees without budget
Firefighters battle blaze at historic Elmhurst bridal shop
Rod Blagojevich's daughter slams Obama in letter
Trump floats 20-percent tax on Mexican imports to pay for wall, but considering other options
Police searching for woman suspected in check fraud ring
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
Trump plans to suspend visas to 7 Muslim-majority countries, draft order shows
Show More
2 high school students beaten, robbed on CTA Pink Line
Rajon Rondo rips Jimmy Butler, Dwayne Wade: 'If anything is questionable, it's the leadership'
Water main break floods at least 3 blocks on Northwest Side
Ex-bodyguard to El Chapo's son facing drug charges in Chicago
Naperville annexation battle continues
More News
Top Video
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Metra UP-NW train strikes vehicle in deadly crash; another train hits pedestrian
Water main break floods at least 3 blocks on Northwest Side
Baby anteater debuts at Brookfield Zoo
More Video