FAMILY & PARENTING

Oh brother (and sister)! Monday is National Siblings Day

(Shutterstock)

April 10 is an annual reason to call up your siblings and reminisce as only you can. It's National Siblings Day.

Though the day is meant as a joyous occasion like Mother's Day or Father's Day, it was inspired by tragedy. New York City woman Claudia Evart was inspired to create the Siblings Day Foundation in the mid-1990s after both of her siblings died at a young age, and she wasn't able to tell them goodbye.

She chose April 10 because it was her sister Lisette's birthday, according to the foundation website. The goal of the foundation is to make the occasion an official national holiday.

"Our mission is to help all brothers and sisters to reconnect," Evart said in a video promoting the holiday. "Cherish, love and respect your brothers and sisters. The deep bond you share is truly a special gift."
Related Topics:
familysiblingschildrenparentingsocietybuzzworthysocial mediawatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled
Ford made a crib that acts like a car
Dad Photoshops 'marginally dangerous' images of daughter
5-year-old has a Costco-themed birthday party
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Judge killed, woman wounded in South Side shooting
7 dead, 28 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Mom accused of trying to sell baby said she had done it before, agent testifies
Police: Father, son shoot each other in argument over who would walk dog
Man found dead inside CPD lockup in Grand Crossing
Gorsuch takes 1st of 2 oaths, prepares to join Supreme Court
News anchor learns of husband's death on live TV
Show More
Man denied $100k jackpot because friend pushed button
Woman found shot to death outside her Thornton Township home
South Holland barbershop owner killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
Cubs to raise championship banner at Wrigley opener
Niles woman dies after being trapped under stone slabs
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos