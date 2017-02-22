'Have a new sex life by Friday' author gives tips for the bedroom

Dr. Kevin Leman, an internationally known psychologist and New York Times best-selling author, has given advice on everything from parenting to the bedroom.He returned to WCL to talk about his latest book "Have a new sex life by Friday." It's a no nonsense look at how to bring that spark back to bedroom. From learning the difference between how a man thinks versus a woman, to what each partner can do to spice it up and have the "wow" sex you've always wanted.Dr. Kevin Leman's official website:To find all of Dr. Leman's books: