'Have a new sex life by Friday' author gives tips for the bedroom

Dr. Kevin Leman, an internationally known psychologist and New York Times best-selling author, has given advice on everything from parenting to the bedroom.

He returned to WCL to talk about his latest book "Have a new sex life by Friday." It's a no nonsense look at how to bring that spark back to bedroom. From learning the difference between how a man thinks versus a woman, to what each partner can do to spice it up and have the "wow" sex you've always wanted.

Dr. Kevin Leman's official website:
http://birthorderguy.com/

To find all of Dr. Leman's books:
http://www.drleman.com/store/
