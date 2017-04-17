This story originally appeared on Babble and is reprinted with permission.
Image source: Anna Harris
Sometimes love gives us a second chance. That's just what happened for one couple whose love story took 64 years to play out. Joyce Kevorkian and Jim Bowman were high school sweethearts back in the '50s. Joyce's granddaughter Anna Harris tells Babble that the two knew each other all through high school and started dating their senior year, even attending prom together.
Life had other plans for the couple, however, who attended separate colleges and lost touch with one another. Now, 64 years later, the two have reunited and rediscovered that spark that first brought them together. They were finally married earlier this month and Joyce's granddaughter posted an adorable tweet commemorating the event, which inspired hearts (along with 1.7K likes and nearly 500 retweets).
Anna says that Joyce and Jim had both lost their spouses to a stroke. The two had little contact with one another over the years, seeing each other only at high school reunions. Then, one day, Joyce was surprised to receive a letter from Jim. They began corresponding and after some time, Jim asked if they could meet up and Joyce agreed. When asked how that first date went, Anna tells Babble that her grandmother reported being initially worried that they wouldn't like each other after all that time, but that when they saw each other it "felt like no time had passed."
Image source: Anna Harris
Their date must have gone very well because the couple got engaged later that month! Hey, sometimes when it's right, it's right.
My husband and I were also fortunate to have a second chance at love. We met while working at a resort near the Grand Canyon for a summer. It wasn't exactly love at first sight. I found him to be aloof, even cold the few times we interacted. We later went our separate ways and following that summer, while attending my first week at college, I was surprised to see him at a gathering with mutual friends. We ended up talking more that night, going out a few nights later, and have been pretty much inseparable ever since.
As for Joyce, Anna says that she is "absolutely head over heels for Jim" and that they "almost act like they are 17 again." She says that Joyce and Jim both had wonderful marriages of over 50 years before they reconnected, and were both heartbroken when they lost their spouses. Joyce even became unrecognizable to Anna, and it wasn't until Jim came along that she "lit up again."
"I know it took a lot for her to let herself fall in love again, but I am really glad she did." Anna says, adding, "I don't think of Jim as replacing my Grandpa, instead he gave me my Grandma back."
Image source: Anna Harris
According to Anna, her grandmother has taught her many valuable lessons over the years, but she feels that "the most important thing she taught me was that you're never too old or too late to fall in love, if you let yourself."
It's a beautiful truth and a very happy ending for a couple who decided to give their love a second chance.
