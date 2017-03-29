FAMILY & PARENTING

'Hold on. I got it!': Toddler stops mom so she can comfort baby brother

A mother is sharing a heartwarming moment she captured on video between her two young children. (WLS)

A mother is sharing a heartwarming moment she captured on video between her two young children.

Jennifer Hotte said her 1-month-old son Jackson was fussy after tummy time, but before she could comfort him, her 2-year-old daughter stepped in.

"She said, 'Hold on. I got it!'" Hotte said.

The adorable video shows big sister Rylee running back into the room with a blanket and kneeling next to him, giving him a binky and covering him in the blanket.
