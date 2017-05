About 250,000 diapers are headed to needy families in Chicago, thanks to a donation announced Tuesday.Huggies gave the diapers to Cradles to Crayons, a nonprofit group that opened last year in Chicago.The group helps children, from newborn to age 12, who are homeless or from low-income families. They have already helped more than 9,000 families in Chicago.For more information or to donate, visit: https://www.cradlestocrayons.org/chicago/