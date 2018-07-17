FAMILY & PARENTING

Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism

EMBED </>More Videos

Family friend Stephanie Lovejoy turned to Facebook to ask bikers to surprise Thomas for his birthday. (WISN)

Bikers helped save the birthday of a Wisconsin 10-year-old after classmates failed to RSVP to the party.

Maranda Karna, mother of the birthday boy Thomas Karna, sent out invitations to 70 classmates, only to receive three RSVPs.

Thomas has autism and was born with a congenital diaphragmatic hernia, which required a lengthy hospital stay as a newborn.

Knowing that Thomas loves motorcycles, family friend Stephanie Lovejoy turned to Facebook to ask bikers to surprise Thomas for his birthday.

Lovejoy said on Facebook, "He has autism and I am making this post to invite all the bikers in the area to come and meet up and show him that he is not different and that he is loved just as much as everyone else."

To the surprise of the family, more than 300 bikers responded to the invitation by riding into Thomas' birthday.

Miranda Karna called the show of support "breathtaking."

"Words can not express how much this means to me and his dad," Maranda Karna told ABC News. "It's been hard on him as his autism affects him socially and emotionally. Also battling other health issues stemming from a birth defect. It's encouraging to see a community come together and show him the same thing that we try to teach him every day."

Thomas said of his birthday surprise to WISN, "It makes me feel like one of the most special people on earth."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthdayautismmotorcyclesfeel good
FAMILY & PARENTING
Toddler's rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Heart-wrenching photo shows parents' final moments with ailing daughter
Search for girl's lost stuffed giraffe at Boston airport goes viral
Officer named godfather of baby he saved
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Emanuel weighs in on fatal South Shore police shooting
Trial date set for Jason Van Dyke in Laquan McDonald police shooting
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
Police: April Tinsley 'dancing with her angels, she¹s celebrating'
Woman accused of biting off victim's nose, swallowing it
Obama gives Trump sharp rebuke in Mandela address on values
Police: Taco vendor's shooting linked to other Back of the Yards robberies
SUV slams into Homewood Dairy Queen; owners plan to rebuild
Show More
Both engines failed in Far South Side medical helicopter crash, NTSB says
London woman impaled by beach umbrella in NJ
Wisconsin bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
Parolee escapes in Gresham; search underway
Girl, 15, missing from North Austin for more than 2 weeks
More News