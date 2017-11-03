HALLOWEEN

Mystery kid inspires after leaving candy 'from the goodness of his heart'

EMBED </>More Videos

On Halloween night, Kim Manalo's security camera recorded a boy, who she has yet to identify, leaving his own candy when he came upon her empty bowl. (Kim Manalo/Facebook|KSWB)

One kid's split-second decision to be selfless when he likely thought no one was watching is now being seen by thousands.

"He probably didn't know there was a camera, and it was just from the goodness of his heart," Kim Manalo told KSWB.

On Halloween night, a boy trick-or-treating came upon an empty bowl on Manalo's porch, so he left his own candy so those who came after him would have something. The Chula Vista mom, who said she usually leaves candy out so that she can take her kids trick-or-treating, had left the security camera running.

When her husband reviewed the footage the next day, he discovered the sweet moment. Manalo posted the footage to Facebook, where the boy's actions were praised.

"Character is who you are when no one is looking...or when you don't think anyone is . Let's find this kid and praise him in public for being exemplary!" wrote one commenter.

"This brought tears to my eyes. What an angel!" wrote another.

Some even offered to do something nice for the boy in return, such as buy him a gift card.

Manalo said she wants to find the boy to thank him, and she wants to bring attention to the boy's sweet action as a reminder of the good in people.

"To see that really restored faith, and I think that's why a lot of people were so happy to see it," she reflected. "There's still good in the world, and it's sad that you have to find it only with the children."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familycandyhalloweenfeel goodgood newsact of kindness
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Cops: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
Needle found in trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
Needles, nails found in Halloween candy in Wisconsin
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Watch reactions to Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
Woman delivers twins at CTA Red Line station
Nurse knits Halloween costumes for infants in hospital
Check sex offender registry ahead of Halloween trick-or-treating, AG says
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man killed in Uptown Starbucks shooting identified
Scientists discover hidden chamber inside Great Pyramid
Woman, 63, charged with selling heroin in northwest suburbs
NEW VIDEO: Good Samaritans stop man who allegedly raped 2 teen girls
Man robs 2 Lincoln Park 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint
Bowe Bergdahl will receive no prison time, judge rules
Wheelchair-bound man missing from Far North Side nursing home
Apple iPhone X on sale
Show More
Where did Pres. Trump's Twitter account go?
60 percent of Americans say Trump tax plan will benefit wealthy
Blagojevich asks for mercy from Supreme Court
Justice for Diamond Turner
Man who shot himself in penis charged in West Pullman robbery
More News
Top Video
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Man killed in Uptown Starbucks shooting identified
Apple iPhone X on sale
Friday Flyover: Brother Rice, Mother McAuley
More Video