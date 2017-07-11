FAMILY & PARENTING

Kids' Roman 'turtle formation' impossible to defeat

EMBED </>More Videos

These kids have their Roman defense tactics down. (Northwest Fencing Academy via Storyful)

Shields up. Turtle formation engaged!

Kids at the Northwest Fencing Academy in Eugene, Oregon showed off their Roman defense tactics by holding their shields together and moving in unison. The summer camp students engaged in "turtle formation" as pool noodles and balls were thrown at them. They were able to reach their assailants and launch an attack of their own.

The Northwest Fencing Academy offers Roman, Viking and knight summer camps where "campers will learn about different cultures, fighting techniques, heraldry, societal virtues."

The "turtle formation" video posted to the academy's Facebook page has gone viral, receiving over 2.7 million views.
