Little Daisy knows what she wants, and that is a baby sister.So naturally when her mother handed her a letter "written" by her future sibling and Daisy saw that it was blue, she burst into tears."I want a sister!" the 3-year-old screamed through her tears as her mother read her the sweet letter from her baby brother.There was one thing that calmed Daisy down at an amusing speed: candy.She insisted that she still doesn't love her little brother, despite the candy. But then again, she hasn't met him yet.