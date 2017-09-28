FAMILY & PARENTING

Little girl's baby brother news meltdown has hilarious ending

EMBED </>More Videos

When Daisy opened the gender reveal letter 'written' her future sibling and saw it was blue, she burst into tears. (Siobhan O'Brien/YouTube)

Little Daisy knows what she wants, and that is a baby sister.

So naturally when her mother handed her a letter "written" by her future sibling and Daisy saw that it was blue, she burst into tears.

"I want a sister!" the 3-year-old screamed through her tears as her mother read her the sweet letter from her baby brother.

There was one thing that calmed Daisy down at an amusing speed: candy.

She insisted that she still doesn't love her little brother, despite the candy. But then again, she hasn't met him yet.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familysiblingsfunny videoparenting
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
NY Times Best Selling Author On Parenting - Dr. Kevin Leman's New Book "Education A La Carte."
Goodwill worker finds thousands of dollars in donated purse
Mommy Minute
Study: Face shape may reveal if you're more likely to cheat
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Semi fire, HazMat closes I-94, prompts evacuations in Portage, Ind.
Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
Cubs clinch NL Central with Russell homer
Trump waives cargo restrictions for Puerto Rico as criticism builds
Police: Suspect in Colorado possibly connected to Delphi double murders
Lockport VFW refuses to show NFL games in wake of kneeling protests
Family beaten by teens at Six Flags Great America during 'Fright Fest', police say
Naperville woman guilty in stabbing death of 2 children
Show More
Family sues hospital after father dies following 9-hour ER wait
Metra train strikes vehicle in NW suburbs, 1 hospitalized
Teen allegedly kidnapped by former teacher speaks out: 'It's good and bad'
14-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights
Cop fires gun at actor portraying armed robber
More News
Top Video
Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91
Semi fire, HazMat closes I-94, prompts evacuations in Portage, Ind.
Cubs clinch NL Central with Russell homer
Lockport VFW refuses to show NFL games in wake of kneeling protests
More Video