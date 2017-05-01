  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
FAMILY & PARENTING

Military dad poses as catcher to surprise kids at Carolina Mudcats baseball game

The Carolina Mudcats helped a military dad surprise his kids (Credit: Carolina Mudcats via Facebook)

ZEBULON, North Carolina --
This military surprise hit it out of the park!

Seymour Johnson AFB Technical Sergeant Lance Daigle returned from deployment earlier this week, and he had a special surprise planned for his kids at a Carolina Mudcats baseball game.


Carly and Cameron Daigle, from Goldsboro, stepped up to the mound to throw a pitch, believing they had won the Carolina Mudcats "VIP Experience."

Their dad was wearing catcher's gear, so the kids had no idea who was behind the plate!

After both kids threw strikes, they stepped up to the plate to meet the pitcher.

Once Daigle removed his catcher's mask, the kids realized who was really catching those pitches!

This joyous reunion was a home run.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybaseballmilitaryfamilyNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parents reveal reason behind shocking prank videos
Cavalia gives disabled kids VIP treatment
Dad-to-be takes golf-themed gender reveal
Teen surprises sister with magical photo shoot
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Hundreds march for immigrant rights
Flight diverted due to smoke on plane
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on Texas campus
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program
Show More
Dallas paramedic shot, authorities say; scene remains 'active'
Weekend downpour prompts flooding concerns
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
Police: Suspect pulls gun on employee during Orland Park robbery
San Diego witness: 'Relaxed' gunman held beer in 1 hand, gun in the other
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos