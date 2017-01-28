FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom, dad, baby daughter, all share same birthday

EMBED </>More News Videos

Michael and Lisa Hall with daughter London.

By
RALEIGH --
A Wake County couple is counting their blessings while also working through their disbelief. Michael and Lisa Hall's daughter was born on the same day as both of their birthdays.

"We're just as shocked as everybody else," said Lisa Lowe-Hall.

Newborn London Hall was born on January 27. She shares a birthday with mom and dad. The chances of this happening are one in 48 million.

"It's the best birthday gift I think either one of us could have," said Lowe-Hall. "I think it is crazy that I have the same birthday as my husband and now to have my daughter's birthday the same day is extremely special."



London was due January 26. There were complications during labor and doctors at Rex Hospital decided to do a C-section.

London was delivered around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

"She is 6 pounds 7 ounces," explained mom. "Just to have my first child and it's a little girl, I really wanted a little girl really badly, so just to have her, and to have her healthy, is the main thing."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple married for 70 years dies hours apart
Grandson discovers sweet video
Here's a different way to tie your shoes
Illinois twin baby girls have different skin colors
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
13 detained at O'Hare following Trump order, protesters call for their release
Off-duty deputy, 2 others shot in Gold Coast
Police: 1 dead, 3 seriously injured in West Town crash
Postal worker killed after car crashes into Lincoln Square carwash
Man found shot to death in parking lot of Naperville middle school
1 of 2 Iraqi refugees detained at JFK following Trump immigration crackdown released
Mom suing her transgender child
Show More
US judge bars deportations under Trump travel ban
CPD officer gets 5-day suspension for tossing coffee at biker
Boy, 3, suffers graze wound in Chicago Lawn shooting
Firefighter injured in South Side blaze, CFD says
2 dead, 15 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
More News
Top Video
13 detained at O'Hare following Trump order, protesters call for their release
Off-duty Cook Co. deputy, 2 others shot in Golf Coast
Find new tech at the Ideal Home Show Chicago
Weekend Watch: Trump's threat to cut funds for sanctuary cities
More Video