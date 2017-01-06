FAMILY & PARENTING

Mom of quadruplets hides in pantry to catch a break
EMBED </>More News Videos

After 8 years of infertility, the Gardners had four baby girls, two sets of identical twins, who all just turned 2. (WLS)

You may remember the Gardner family from Utah and their viral video revealing their "quad squad."

After eight years of infertility, they had four baby girls - two sets of identical twins - who all just turned 2.

Well, as you can imagine, as the parents of quadruplets the Gardners' life is a little busy and a lot silly with all of those toddlers in tow.



Mom Ashley's latest video blog on YouTube is going wildly viral.


It hilariously shows what happens when she tries to take a teeny break from the action and enjoy a single Twizzler strand, alone in the pantry.

"They don't ever go away. They want everything you have," she jokes.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times.

You can follow the family's journey on their Facebook and YouTube pages.
Related Topics:
familyfamilyparentingtoddlerchildrenviral videoyoutubesocial mediabig talkerstrendingUtah
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Teen wears suit to niece's birth
Parents get married at hospital to honor preemie son
Couple announces pregnancy with time-lapse
Angel Gowns offer solace to families
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting in Florida kills 5, injures 8
Judge denies bail for 4 Facebook Live torture suspects
SeaWorld: Tilikum, orca that killed trainer from Ind., has died
Man fatally shot in Evergreen Park Walgreens parking lot
Plane skids off runway in Hobart, Ind.
Man charged in Bucktown home invasion
Woman says Zion Dairy Queen owner called her a racial slur
Show More
5 inmates injured in Cook County Jail fight
CFD ambulance involved in crash with SUV in Park Ridge
Ex-Bremen HS admin, district sued over alleged sexual abuse
Southern Illinois University won't become sanctuary campus
Wadsworth robbery suspect shoots at store clerk, misses
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting in Florida kills 5, injures 8
Judge denies bail for 4 Facebook Live torture suspects
Woman says Zion Dairy Queen owner called her a racial slur
More Video