WINDY CITY LIVE

Mother's Day gift guide

EMBED </>More Videos

Mother's Day gift guide: Gifts under $50 (WLS)

WCL celebrated Chicago moms on Tuesday.

Bump Club and Beyond Founder and CEO Lindsay Pinchuk joined us with the Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide for every price point.

With Mother's Day just 12 days away, we had all of the must-get gifts for your mom.

Top gifts under $50

Kinder Perfect, A Party Game for Parents, $24.95
Juice Age Defy Solutions Kit, $42
Art Naturals Top 8 Essential Oils and Diffuser Set, $49.95
Tenshen Rose Wine, $20
Princess House Stemware, set of 4 glasses, $49.95
Amazing Cosmetics Highlighter Primer, Concealer and Line Smooth Primer, $28-35
David's Tea Get Pampered Gift Set, $26
Pscyhobaby Custom Tea Towel, $10

Gifts for Expecting and New Moms
EMBED More News Videos

Gifts for Expecting and New Moms



1. Gixo Fitness App, $19.99 per month (audience is getting 3 months)
2. Mixbook Photobook, starting at $15.99
3. JJ Cole Collections Papago Pack, $79.95
4. Tiny Tags Personalized Necklaces, starting at $74
5. Soul Ma Nursing Tank Top, $45
6. Nursing and Maternity Pajamas by Kindred Bravely, starting at $39.99
7. Lillebaby Complete Embossed baby Carrier (Ryan demonstrates with baby Nora for walk on), $170

Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide
EMBED More News Videos

Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide



1. Acrylic Photo Tray from MyPhoto.com, $29-$99

2. Venn Skincare All in One Concentrate, $185
3. Thoughtfully Gift Packages, starting at $19.99-audience getting the Tea Lab which is $79.99
4. Quilted Koala East Meets West Tote, $168
5. Kai Rose Perfume Oil, $48 and Kai Hand Cream, $19

Things to do with mom as a gift this Mother's Day
EMBED More News Videos

Things to do with mom as a gift this Mother's Day



1. Club Pilates 2 classes and sweatshirt (audience is getting two classes and a sweatshirt for $75 value)
2. Salt Fitness, $28 for single class, packages start at $49 for new clients (the audience is getting a 5 pack which is $140)
3. Skin Laundry
4. Brunch at Oyster Bah, audience is getting a $40 gift card which will easily cover brunch for two and cocktails, kids eat free

Bump Club and Beyond is holding a sweepstakes to get all of these gifts for you at home. To apply, visit: http://response.bumpclubandbeyond.com/wclformothersdaysweeps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familymother's dayWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Summer skincare must-haves
'Roseanne' star Michael Fishman talks about reboot
Celebrity chef Jaime Laurita, 'General Hospital' star Jackie Zeman host new show
More Windy City LIVE
FAMILY & PARENTING
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
Elderly man calls police for ride to visit wife in Pa. hospital
Nursing mother sues after being denied access to lactation room at Daley Center
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Large brush fires burn in Alsip, Kankakee County, fueled by winds, dry air
Loop flash fire: At least 2 workers seriously burned, CFD says
Report: Woman, 93, 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Accused serial rapist Marc Winner convicted by Cook County judge
Most expensive house in America is now cheaper
Woman raped, beaten after dropping child off at school
Police: Wife seen stalking other woman's home before murder-suicide
Lost for days, hungry trucker never touched his load of potato chips
Show More
Gold Coast carjacking suspect could face 25 years if convicted
Time's Up takes aim at R. Kelly over sex abuse claims
Evicted woman allegedly left her 2 children in hot apartment
'Zombie-like' people seen using drugs out in open
Siblings reunite after surviving car crash that killed their parents
More News