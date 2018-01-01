New Year's babies born across the Chicago area

The very first babies of the New Year have arrived in the Chicago area.Two families welcomed their newborn daughters, who made their debuts just after midnight.Janae Lenor Davis came into the world at 12:08 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Mom and her little girl are doing great. Proud parents Dana and Jeremy can't wait to introduce Janae to her big sister Jayda.Baby Maren McGrory arrived at 12:10 a.m. at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. Parents Mikela and Matt celebrate their Irish heritage with the baby's name. "Maren" means "the sea." They hope their daughter will love swimming as much as they do. It's the fourth child for the family.At Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Drew Smith was born to parents Katie and Jason at 2:19 a.m. Katie Smith works as a nurse and educator at the hospital.