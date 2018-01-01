FAMILY & PARENTING

New Year's babies born across the Chicago area

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wls"><span>WLS</span></div><span class="caption-text">Baby Maren McGrory was born at 12:10 a.m. New Year&#39;s Day at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. </span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The very first babies of the New Year have arrived in the Chicago area.

Two families welcomed their newborn daughters, who made their debuts just after midnight.

Janae Lenor Davis came into the world at 12:08 a.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Mom and her little girl are doing great. Proud parents Dana and Jeremy can't wait to introduce Janae to her big sister Jayda.

Baby Maren McGrory arrived at 12:10 a.m. at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. Parents Mikela and Matt celebrate their Irish heritage with the baby's name. "Maren" means "the sea." They hope their daughter will love swimming as much as they do. It's the fourth child for the family.

At Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Drew Smith was born to parents Katie and Jason at 2:19 a.m. Katie Smith works as a nurse and educator at the hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familynew year's daybabbleWinfieldOak LawnDowners Grove
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom shares son's medical struggle in new book
Italian grandmother goes viral while trying to talk with her new Google Home
Teen asks stepdad to adopt her for Christmas
Donna Bozzo gives ideas for ringing in 2018 with the whole family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Police: 650 murdered in Chicago in 2017
New Year's babies born across the Chicago area
Chicago Weather: Frigid start to New Year
Police: 1 dead, 23 wounded in New Year's weekend shootings across Chicago
1 deputy killed, 4 wounded, in suburban Denver shooting
Silver Alert issued for missing 59-year-old Valparaiso man
North Korea's Kim says he has "nuclear button" on his desk
Efforts to thaw frozen pipes spark Aurora fire
Show More
10 US citizens, 2 locals killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Family of woman accidentally killed by CPD calls for justice
4 shot at West Rogers Park bar
Cook Co. homeowners rush to pre-pay property tax bills before new tax law takes effect
Chicago Bears end 2017 with a loss to the Vikings: 23-10
More News
Photos
Plane slides off runway, skids across highway in Michigan City
PHOTOS: Meghan Markle joins British royal family celebrating Christmas
Oldest male polar bear in North America, euthanized at Brookfield Zoo
PHOTOS: Adoptable puppies cuddle with Chicago shoppers
More Photos