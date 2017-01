Listen to your children

Stop arguing in front of the children

Tell your children that they are loved

Take time to appreciate the good things

Encourage love for your ex

Take time for you

Be willing to work with your ex-partner

Accept help from others

Give credit where credit is due

Resolve to always put the needs of your children before your own

Most New Year's resolutions don't last through January, but parents who have gone through divorce should consider making a few to ensure their children are happy. Attorney and retired Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Michael Ian Bender, has 10 things that divorced parents should do to keep the peace in the family: