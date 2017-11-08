A newborn was found in a Safe Haven Baby Box Tuesday night in northwest Indiana, authorities said.The LaPorte County 9911 Center received an alarm from the baby box at the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department just before 10:25 p.m.Coolspring Fire Chief Mick Pawlik recovered the infant from the box. Thankfully, the baby appeared to be healthy and in good condition. He rode with the child to Franciscan St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City.The Indiana Department of Children and Family Services was notified. The state's Safe Havel law allows parents to give up newborns without fear of arrest or prosecution."When this box was installed, we hoped that it would never be used yet were thankful that it exists for cases just like the one Tuesday night. We are grateful that the mother had this option and made this choice and we remain concerned for her health," Pawlik said in a statement from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.The Safe Haven Baby Box was installed on April 28, 2016. The sheriff's office said it was the second device of its kind installed in the U.S.