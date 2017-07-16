FAMILY & PARENTING

Newsviews: Kids and electronic devices

What are your kids doing this summer? (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
What are your kids doing this summer?

If they're like a lot of children, they are glued to their devices: smart phones, tablets, laptops. They're texting, playing on-line games, watching videos or posting to social media.

Sure, it's part of life in the 21st century. It's how we keep in touch, stay informed and even how we learn.

But how much is too much? Can too much screen time be harmful, even addictive? And is there anything we can realistically do to get our kids to put down the devices?

Here with some answers: Dr. Marilyn Griffin, assistant professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of Illinois Chicago, and Dr. Khalid Afzal, an assistant professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Chicago.

Part 1:
What are your kids doing this summer?



Part 2:
What are your kids doing this summer?

