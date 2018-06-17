FAMILY & PARENTING

Nurse helps terminally ill man meet newborn great-granddaughter

Watch video from Action News at 11 p.m. on June 16, 2018. (WPVI)

VOORHEES, NJ --
A new mother from Atlantic County is thanking a very special nurse for making her family's bittersweet dream a reality.

Joy Phero gave birth to her daughter, Chloe May, at Virtua Voorhees Hospital. But Joy was not the only member of her family at the same hospital. Her beloved Pop Pop was four floors above her in intensive care.

Charles "Buck" Marshall was battling complications from terminal pancreatic cancer - desperately trying to hold on to meet his first great-grandchild.

With the help of a nurse named Randi Boucher they made it happen.

Both Joy and little Chloe were wheeled into Pop Pop's room, and the moment, captured on video, is unforgettable

Joy tells Action News that Pop Pop Marshal is living out his final days at home, now surrounded by four generations of his loving family.

As for the nurse who made that heartbreaking and heartwarming meeting happen, she calls it the most incredible moment she's ever been a part of.
