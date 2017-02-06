Pillow Talk: Annoying neighbor

Monday's question comes from "Annoyed" in Mount Prospect, Ill.
She wrotes: "A neighbor is bothering me multiple times a day to chat. She always talks about herself and tells the same stories. I have blocked her phone number and left 'Do Not Disturb' notes. She takes my delivered packages so I have to go pick them up... My husband is ill and she criticizes me because I go to see him 10-12 hours daily. Her words 'What's the point? He's dying' and my visits don't make him better. I arrive home and she's at my door. She is in her 70s and has family, but they never visit. What do I do?"
Val, Ji, Roe Conn and Eddie V share their advice.
