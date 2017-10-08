Playtex is recalling 3.6 million printed bowls and plates for children over concerns that they could pose a choking hazard.
The impacted plates and bowls were sold at retailers nationwide over an eight-year period until October 2017. They were sold both separately and as part of toddler mealtime sets and were decorated with various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses and superheroes.
Playtex has received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer over the graphics bubbling or peeling. In 11 of those cases, pieces of the plastic layer detached completely were found in a child's mouth. A child choked on the plastic in four of those instances.
Consumers should contact Playtex at (888) 220-2075 for refund information.
