FAMILY & PARENTING

Playtex recalls printed kids bowls, plates over choking hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

Playtex is recalling 3.6 million printed bowls and plates for children over choking concerns. (KTRK)

Playtex is recalling 3.6 million printed bowls and plates for children over concerns that they could pose a choking hazard.

The impacted plates and bowls were sold at retailers nationwide over an eight-year period until October 2017. They were sold both separately and as part of toddler mealtime sets and were decorated with various printed designs including cars, construction scenes, giraffes, princesses and superheroes.

Playtex has received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer over the graphics bubbling or peeling. In 11 of those cases, pieces of the plastic layer detached completely were found in a child's mouth. A child choked on the plastic in four of those instances.

Consumers should contact Playtex at (888) 220-2075 for refund information.

Related Topics:
familyrecallproduct recallstoys
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Fort Bragg soldiers help with gender reveal for fallen hero
Girl returns to hospital where she was abandoned as a newborn
Actress Gabrielle Union reveals struggle with infertility, multiple miscarriages
'Exhausted mom' speaks out after airport photo goes viral
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
American Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
Newborn baby's death ruled homicide, medical examiner says
Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Pence leaves NFL game early over anthem protest
Harvey victims get wedding of their dreams for free
Man charged after woman loses 3 fingers in Antioch fireworks accident
3 dead, 19 hurt in Chicago weekend gun violence
Show More
Federal investigators return to Vegas gunman's home for "rechecking"
Police: Man exposed himself to girl, 12, in Gresham
Police: Homeowner shoots man attempting to break into Bronzeville home
Sen. Corker hits back at Trump, compares White House to 'adult day care center'
More News
Top Video
A weakened Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast
Newsviews: Inherit Chicago festival
World record attempt at Highwood Pumpkin Festival
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video