Raging Waves offers summer fun for the family

Raging Waves will feature some animal visits on select days this summer. (WLS)

Raging Waves is the largest water park in Illinois and is a must see destination for your family this summer! In addition to the amazing water attractions, there are several special events throughout the year.

Jim Nesci and his Cold Blooded Creatures will be at the water park July 14 and 20, August 4 and 10.

He brought some of his animals by the WCL studios.

Enter for your chance to win a family four pack on our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WindyCityLIVE/

For more information on Raging Waves water park, visit: http://www.ragingwaves.com/
