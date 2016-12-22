FAMILY & PARENTING

Rare quintuplets born in Arizona
EMBED </>More News Videos

A couple recently celebrate the birth of quintuplets after two unsuccessful attempts to have children. (WLS)

A couple recently celebrated the birth of quintuplets after two unsuccessful attempts to have children.

Margaret Baudinet and her husband Michael said they had two miscarriages, before she became pregnant with the quintuplets.

In August, the couple moved from Virginia to Arizona to be closer to a specialist in multiple birth pregnancies.

"It was a challenge to pack up our lives and come out here, but it's worked out for us and we felt the best thing for our family and our children," said Michael.

"I keep wondering how we're going to get them home," said Margaret. "I thought maybe Santa could get us home.

Margaret delivered four girls and a boy earlier this month. Ava, Clara, Camille, Isabelle and Luke are all doing well and will be able to go home to their home in Virginia in a few weeks.
Related Topics:
familypregnancybabyArizona
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Single father and his 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Boy with cerebral palsy gets heartwarming Christmas surprise
Pillow Talk: Mom's journal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Parents of CPS student harassed by classmate meet with school
1 dead in Chicago's first fatal shooting in more than 4 days
Des Plaines gymnast's heart defect discovered in time
5-month-old boy gets life-saving liver transplant
Single father and his 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles
Crews still searching for possible 2nd Lynwood pond victim
Emanuel deals with email release fallout
Show More
Prank leads to SWAT response at house in Hawthorn Woods
Englewood charity in need of Christmas gifts for teens
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Trump taps Kellyanne Conway to be counselor to president
Bad parker gets blocked in by shopping carts
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Crews still searching for possible 2nd Lynwood pond victim
North Carolina legislature fails to repeal 'bathroom bill'
4 injured in 5-vehicle crash on North Side
More Video