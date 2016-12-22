Rare quintuplets born in Arizona

A couple recently celebrated the birth of quintuplets after two unsuccessful attempts to have children.Margaret Baudinet and her husband Michael said they had two miscarriages, before she became pregnant with the quintuplets.In August, the couple moved from Virginia to Arizona to be closer to a specialist in multiple birth pregnancies."It was a challenge to pack up our lives and come out here, but it's worked out for us and we felt the best thing for our family and our children," said Michael."I keep wondering how we're going to get them home," said Margaret. "I thought maybe Santa could get us home.Margaret delivered four girls and a boy earlier this month. Ava, Clara, Camille, Isabelle and Luke are all doing well and will be able to go home to their home in Virginia in a few weeks.