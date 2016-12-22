FAMILY & PARENTING

Single father and his 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles
EMBED </>More News Videos

Christmas came early for a Frankfort firefighter and his family. The single father and his seven children face a tough time as one child battles a serious illness. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Christmas came early for a Frankfort firefighter and his family. The single father and his seven children face a tough time as one child battles a serious illness.

Thanks to the generosity of others, the Otte family is celebrating Christmas Thursday. There is joy, excitement and, of course, Santa Claus. All of this after a year that many of us would have a hard time enduring.

Instead of a sleigh, Mrs. Claus and Santa arrived atop a firetruck to visit the Otte family.

"I'm in shock again, but a good shock," said Jeff Otte.

The happiness and joy apparent today was erased in January with a surprise diagnosis.

"When someone tells you your son has cancer, it was like, shock. Like, just jaw drop," Jeff said.

His oldest son, Brandon, just 8 at the time, needed a tumor removed from his skull. Four days before Brandon's surgery, another blow: Jeff's wife left him.

"With seven kids, and then me, and then me in the hospital," Brandon Otte recalled.

Those seven kids now range in age from 9 to 18 months. Jeff's sister helped but then the family endured another twist.

"She was diagnosed with breast cancer in May," Jeff said.

Other stepped in. Strangers donated to the family's GoFundMe page. And Thursday night the community led an effort to help them celebrate Christmas.

"I think this Christmas is gonna be be very, very, very, very very special, because I'm gonna be here with all of you guys and lots of friends and family and people helping us," he said.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending the family to Disneyland on Monday. The GoFundMe page will help pay for nannies to help take care of the children while Jeff is on-duty at the firehouse.

Having been through so much and starting a new year, the family is just enjoying the moment.

"It's going to be hard to beat," Jeff said.
Related Topics:
familychristmasdisneycancercommunityholidayFrankfort
(Copyright ©2016 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Rare quintuplets born in Arizona
Boy with cerebral palsy gets heartwarming Christmas surprise
Pillow Talk: Mom's journal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
1 dead in Chicago's first fatal shooting in more than 4 days
MLB: Cook County police official tried to get into World Series with credentials
Woman refunded after fraudulent charges found in checking account
Police: Woman, 84, dead after crash in Little Village
Parents of CPS student harassed by classmate meet with school
Des Plaines gymnast's heart defect discovered in time
Four armed robberies reported in Waukegan
Show More
White supremacist 'troll army' targeting Montana ski town
Gov. Rauner files unfair labor practice charge against union
Police: Woman beats sons, 9 and 7, for opening gifts early
5-month-old boy gets life-saving liver transplant
Missing Abington teen's dismembered remains found
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Crews still searching for possible 2nd Lynwood pond victim
North Carolina legislature fails to repeal 'bathroom bill'
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video