Single father and his 7 kids celebrate Christmas amid cancer battles

CHICAGO (WLS) --Christmas came early for a Frankfort firefighter and his family. The single father and his seven children face a tough time as one child battles a serious illness.
Thanks to the generosity of others, the Otte family is celebrating Christmas Thursday. There is joy, excitement and, of course, Santa Claus. All of this after a year that many of us would have a hard time enduring.
Instead of a sleigh, Mrs. Claus and Santa arrived atop a firetruck to visit the Otte family.
"I'm in shock again, but a good shock," said Jeff Otte.
The happiness and joy apparent today was erased in January with a surprise diagnosis.
"When someone tells you your son has cancer, it was like, shock. Like, just jaw drop," Jeff said.
His oldest son, Brandon, just 8 at the time, needed a tumor removed from his skull. Four days before Brandon's surgery, another blow: Jeff's wife left him.
"With seven kids, and then me, and then me in the hospital," Brandon Otte recalled.
Those seven kids now range in age from 9 to 18 months. Jeff's sister helped but then the family endured another twist.
"She was diagnosed with breast cancer in May," Jeff said.
Other stepped in. Strangers donated to the family's GoFundMe page. And Thursday night the community led an effort to help them celebrate Christmas.
"I think this Christmas is gonna be be very, very, very, very very special, because I'm gonna be here with all of you guys and lots of friends and family and people helping us," he said.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is sending the family to Disneyland on Monday. The GoFundMe page will help pay for nannies to help take care of the children while Jeff is on-duty at the firehouse.
Having been through so much and starting a new year, the family is just enjoying the moment.
"It's going to be hard to beat," Jeff said.