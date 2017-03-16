VACATION

Spring break road trip destinations

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spring break is just around the corner for many Chicago area schools.

If you haven't booked a flight yet there are many places you can drive to for family fun.

And if you do a little planning beforehand you can even loop your travel and double your fun by driving home a different way.

Family fun expert and author of the book "What The Fun?!" Donna Bozzo stopped by ABC 7 with her picks for spring break road trip fun.

Bozzo has a trip idea she calls the "Chicago Loop" where you drive home a different way than you came, or looping your travel and doubling your fun and giving your family the chance to see twice as much.

She recommends going to Indianapolis, Louisville, St. Louis, Springfield and Starved Rock. Bozzo said it's about 859 miles, 13 hours of driving and takes two tanks of gas.
