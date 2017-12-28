FAMILY & PARENTING

Teen asks stepdad to adopt her for 'most amazing Christmas present'

EMBED </>More Videos

This stepdad received "the most amazing Christmas present a father could ask for." (Stephen Dabney via Storyful)

One stepdad received the best Christmas gift he could ask for this year: his stepdaughter asking him to adopt her.

Stephen Dabney of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, posted a video of him opening a gift from his 18-year-old stepdaughter Makayla on Christmas Eve. Dabney found box after box wrapped within each other until, at the end, he found an envelope.

When he had the envelope in his hand, Makayla began a speech telling him that he had been her father for over 14 years, taking her in as his own.

"Obviously there's been rough patches," she said in the video. "But I love you more than anything, and now you can open that."

"I was wondering if you would adopt me," she said as he opened the envelope.

Dabney was immediately brought to tears as he embraced his soon-to-be adopted daughter. He called the gift "the most amazing Christmas present a father could ask for."
