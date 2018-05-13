FAMILY & PARENTING

Terminally ill Tenn. mother watches son graduate in emotional bedside ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

During a special ceremony, terminally ill mother Stephanie Northcott watched her son Dalton graduate from high school. (Julie Northcott/Storyful)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. --
During the final days of her life, Stephanie Northcott's dying wish to see her son graduate from high school was granted.

Although Northcott's son, Dalton Jackson, was not scheduled to graduate from Halls High School for two more weeks, friends, family members and classmates gathered at Baptist Memorial Hospital on May 4 to hold a special early graduation ceremony.

Jackson, clad in his cap and gown, processed into the hospital's chapel as "Pomp and Circumstance" played in the background, and Northcott took the opportunity to impart some of the life lessons she had learned to her son and his friends.



"You'll change the world. You can do anything you ever put your mind to. Don't ever forget that," Northcott told her son through tears. "Follow your heart, don't follow others."

Over a chorus of sniffles, principal Suzanne Keefe presented Jackson with his diploma.

"I'm so happy!" Northcott exclaimed as the applause subsided.

Mother and son then shared a special dance to "I Won't Let Go" by Rascal Flatts, and Jackson and his classmates ended the ceremony with a traditional graduation cap toss.

Northcott passed away less than a week later, according to Facebook posts from friends. Family members are raising money through Paypal to offset the cost of her medical treatment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyeducationgraduationmother's dayu.s. & worldTennessee
FAMILY & PARENTING
Top baby names of 2017 announced by SSA
Beautiful blooms on display at Garfield Park Conservatory
Nephew swoops in after man leaves millions to building workers
Mother's Day study: 40 percent fake reactions to gifts
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man charged in hit and run that killed woman picking up granddaughter
Police investigating 2 robberies in South Loop
Suburban school bus driver choked boy who spilled food on bus, prosecutors say
Man charged with setting fire to ex-girlfriend's apartment in Mount Prospect
VIDEO: Kitten rescued after getting head stuck in hoop base
The unshakable bond between Bobby Portis and his mother
Paris attacker born in Chechnya, was on radicalism database
Montgomery police officer saves choking infant
Show More
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Waffle House shooting hero meets with Parkland survivors
Missing woman, 18, found dead in Chicago Lawn backyard
Dog daycare 'selfie' going viral
More News