FAMILY & PARENTING

'So much respect to her and all mamas out there' The Rock helps out breast-feeding girlfriend in viral photo

(therock/Instagram)

With Father's Day just around the corner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is being hailed as father of the year by fans after an Instagram post doting on his breast-feeding girlfriend.

The photo, posted on June 10, shows Johnson helping his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, eat as she breast-feeds their infant daughter.

"I'll handle this business," reads the caption. "Mama @laurenhashianofficial has her hands full nursing/feeding Baby Tia, so I'm feedin' mama her dinner. My pleasure. So much respect to her and all mamas out there holding it down and running things."

Johnson and Hashian welcomed their second baby girl, Tiana Gia, or Tia, in April. The couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, and Johnson has a teenage daughter, Simone, from a previous marriage.

"Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear," he wrote on Instagram when Tia was born.


As with his other reflections on fatherhood, Johnson's thoughts on breast-feeding were met with praise by fans online.

"The world needs more men like you!" wrote one commenter.

"If that not love then i don't know what is," wrote another.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybreast feedingthe rockbabyparentingsocial mediaFather's Day
FAMILY & PARENTING
Father's Day: Tech and home gifts that will delight dad
Small volunteer makes a big impact
Dad rants after finding no changing table in men's room
Chicago-made gifts for dads
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3 family members found dead in Darien home identified
11-year-old girl escapes kidnapper in West Elsdon
19-year-old Iowa man killed weeks after being deported to Mexico
Man picking wife up from work confronts Walmart suspects
Ex-teacher, 26, accused of having sex with her students
Lesbian couple says Uber driver kicked them out after kiss
Burbank man dies after falling backwards off bridge in River North
$10K lotto winner, 73, found fatally stabbed in New York
Show More
Rodman weeps as Trump and Kim meet, claims some credit for peace efforts
4 children held hostage, gunman found dead after Florida standoff
Olympic skier's 19-month-old daughter dies in drowning accident
US politicians not yet toasting Trump-Kim summit
2 men hospitalized on 'The Bachelorette,' 1 leaves show
More News