FAMILY & PARENTING

Army veteran seeks phone calls and texts as dying wish

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas.

An Army veteran with a terminal illness has a simple request as his dying wish: to hear from people via phone call and text message.

Lee Hernandez is an 18-year Army veteran who is under home hospice care in New Braunfels, Texas. The 47-year-old has had three brain surgeries, but doctors have not been able to find the cause for his illness.

One day, Lee asked his wife, Ernestine Hernandez, to hold onto his phone, "in case someone calls." When nobody called after two hours, Lee told Ernestine, "I guess no one wants to talk to me."

"It broke my heart," Ernestine told AZCentral.com. "(Lee's)speech is not very well, so many people didn't take much interest or want to talk to him."

Ernestine reached out to Caregivers of Wounded Warriors to share his request. After Lee's story was shared on Facebook on the Arizona Veterans Forum, he has received an influx of calls and texts.

"A lot of people call to pray with him," Ernestine said. "It really uplifts him."

The Hernandez family can be reached at 210-632-6778. According to AZCentral.com, it's best to reach Lee between 2-6 pm central time. Sometimes the family won't be able to answer calls if Lee is in an incredible amount of pain at the time.

Ernestine said, "The experience is very painful, but I wouldn't have it any other way."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familyarmyveteranbuzzworthy
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family adopts seven siblings separated in foster care
Consumer Reports: Limit kids' screen time
Radio Flyer celebrates big birthday
Raging Waves offers summer fun for the family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Des Plaines River still rising; Rauner issues disaster proclamation
2 charged in murders of 4 Pennsylvania men
Cook County lays off more than 300 employees after soda tax delay
Bridal shop files for bankruptcy, brides left without gowns
3 teens arrested in Facebook Live sex assault seen by thousands
Man arrested in death of missing 11-year-old girl
Girl, 3, ejected, killed in crash when dad tries to re-buckle her seatbelt
Show More
'Walking Dead' stuntman dies after on-set fall
Security risk: Phones may be automatically joining unsecure Wi-Fi networks
Ludacris attends Chicago party in his honor
Website asks: Where are female candidates for Ill. governor?
VIDEO: Gallery patron does $200K in damage trying to take selfie
More News
Photos
Beach-goers rescue stranded dolphin
PHOTOS: Merrillville Verizon store robbed at gunpoint
CPD squad cars with new crime-fighting technology hit streets
3 firefighters among 4 hurt in NW Side extra-alarm fire
More Photos