Video: 11-year-old Utah girl learns her adoption is final

Video captured the moment a sixth-grader learned her adoption was final (WPVI)

UTAH --
A Utah girl became overjoyed when she learned she would be adopted, and the heartwarming moment was captured on camera.

Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield spent the last two years hoping a judge would make her foster parents her forever parents.

Her dream came true when the office manager at her school told her the good news last week.

"My heart was so happy," she said. "It was like, ahhh. It was like, screaming."

The officer manager posted the video, which was shared across the internet, because she wanted to show people there is joy happening every day.

One of the people who saw that video is Tannah's mom, who said it helped her know she and her husband were doing the right thing when they decided to adopt Tannah and her two younger siblings.

