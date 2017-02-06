FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman becomes surrogate for sister's twins

EMBED </>More News Videos

Morgan Williams is due to deliver her sister's twin daughters after volunteering to become her surrogate. (KABC)

By
WHITTIER, Calif. --
Two sisters in Whittier did not let cancer stand in the way of their expanding family.

Morgan Williams offered to become a surrogate for her sister Maggie Paxton after her battle with breast cancer.

"She's giving me and my husband a gift that we will never be able to repay her for and that's been like a struggle for me," Paxton said.

Though Paxton is currently in remission after being diagnosed in 2015, doctors warned her that having a child would be too stressful on her body and baby.

Paxton recalled her sister volunteering, "We thought 'These are our babies. We need someone to carry them." She raised her hand and said 'I'll do it."

Williams said that she wanted her sister to focus on getting healthy and did not want her to worry about finding a surrogate. She is now expecting to deliver twin girls on Sunday.

"I'm ready to see her be a mom. I'm ready to see her hold her baby," Williams shared.

The two sisters are both volleyball coaches and said they want to set an example for their students with their story.

"It's awesome to share with these kids what family means and sisterhood and strength and all of that," Paxton said.

She also credits Williams for saving her life.

"My advice is listening to your body and going to the doctor even if you don't think it's a big deal, and allowing them to make that decision, not yourself," Paxton said. "You don't always have sisters in your life that push you to go to the doctor after I was having symptoms for six months."

Although Williams has yet to give birth, she has signed up to do it again.

"They have a boy and two girls - embryos that are being stored," Williams explained. "So I told them if they wanted to do the boy that I would try to do that."
Related Topics:
familypregnancypregnant womanchildrentwinssiblingsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pillow Talk: Annoying neighbor
Elderly man with dementia allegedly abandoned by son in England
Pillow Talk: The "best" man?
Ikea issues beach chair recall due to severed finger injuries
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
Serial child rape suspect is 'real life boogeyman,' DA says
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Apple, Facebook, and 95 others join legal fight against Trump travel ban
Boy, 3, reunited with father in Chicago after Trump travel ban lifted
Man gets 33 years in prison for decapitating aunt's boyfriend
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Show More
IL state senators craft budget deal, aim to end stalemate
Autopsy: Worker killed in Geneva Commons accident was crushed
4 couples win Willis Tower Skydeck wedding contest
Parents use son's obituary to warn of drug dangers, heroin epidemic
CPS to freeze $46 million in school spending
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Monday night at 10: Inside the most intense training
IL state senators craft budget deal, aim to end stalemate
Boy, 3, reunited with father in Chicago after Trump travel ban lifted
More Video