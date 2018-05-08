Farm equipment and SUV crash in Goodfarm Township near Dwight, victim extracted

EMBED </>More Videos

A person was extracted from an SUV that was trapped under a large piece of farm equipment. (WLS)

GOODFARM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
Emergency crews worked to rescue a person trapped in an SUV after the vehicle ended up underneath a large piece of farm equipment called a sprayer in Goodfarm Township, just north of Dwight in Grundy County.

Officials from the Dwight Fire Protection District said the two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning near Route 47 and Gardner Road, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene, where crews extracted the victim from the SUV and loaded that person onto a medical helicopter.

Authorities have not yet released further information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
First arrest photo of ATF Chicago shooting suspect
Chicago gang leader charged in shooting of ATF agent
1 injured, 7 cars damaged after building debris falls onto Michigan Avenue
Miami officer charged after video shows suspect being kicked in head
Woman who became quadriplegic at 21 named Roosevelt University graduation speaker
Indiana voters vote in contentious Republican senate primary
Video shows man stealing vehicle with girl inside, Aurora police say
Small plane crashes at Porter Regional Airport in Valparaiso
Show More
Man seriously injured after fleeing police, crashing Mercedes into CTA bus
Whiting residents frustrated after high lead levels found in soil
Police: Up to 7 girls could be buried in Michigan woods
Salmonella cases reported at Cook County Jail
More News