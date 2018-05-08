Emergency crews worked to rescue a person trapped in an SUV after the vehicle ended up underneath a large piece of farm equipment called a sprayer in Goodfarm Township, just north of Dwight in Grundy County.Officials from the Dwight Fire Protection District said the two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning near Route 47 and Gardner Road, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene, where crews extracted the victim from the SUV and loaded that person onto a medical helicopter.Authorities have not yet released further information.