Farm equipment crushes SUV in Goodfarm Township near Dwight, victim extracted

A person was extracted from an SUV that was trapped under a large piece of farm equipment. (WLS)

GOODFARM TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) --
Emergency crews worked to rescue a person trapped in an SUV after the vehicle ended up underneath a large piece of farm equipment called a sprayer in Goodfarm Township, just north of Dwight in Grundy County.

Officials from the Dwight Fire Protection District said the two vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning near Route 47 and Gardner Road, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene, where crews extracted the victim from the SUV and loaded that person onto a medical helicopter.

Authorities have not yet released further information.
