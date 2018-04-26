WINDY CITY LIVE

Beauty expert Liz Kennedy talks Spring makeup

EMBED </>More Videos

Beauty expert, Liz Kennedy, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share some of the must-have makeup products for spring. (WLS)

Beauty expert, Liz Kennedy, stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to share some of the must-have makeup products for spring.

Products featured on the show include:

1: GARNIER HAIR MASK
Price: $4.49 (100ML), $7.79 (400ML - Avocado and Coconut only); Available in January 2018 nationwide at drug, food and mass market retailers and garnierusa.com

2: MARC ANTHONY TEXTURIZING SPRAY

3: HOMEDICS - MICRODERMABRASION DEVICE

4: ARTIS MAKEUP BRUSHES

5: URBAN DECAY ALL NIGHTER POLLUTION PROTECTION MAKEUP SETTING SPRAY ENVIRONMENTAL DEFENSE
$34, Available at Sephora/Sephora.com, Ulta Beauty/Ulta.com, and UrbanDecay.com

6: CUTERA LASER TREATMENT
To locate a facility for treatment check out: www.cutera.com

To keep up on the latest trends in beauty and skincare, follow Liz Kennedy on Instagram and Twitter @LizKennedyTV.
